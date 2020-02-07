New Ward 55 councillor lays out her plans

Newly-elected ANC Ward 55 councillor Ntombizodwa Nyati said the tarring of gravel roads and upgrading of public spaces were two of her key priorities for her ward.

Nyati was elected councillor of the ward at Wednesday’s by-election in Motherwell.

The ANC retained control of the ward with 68.36% of the votes cast, compared with 74.91% in the 2016 municipal elections.

Other parties that contested the election included the EFF, which got 5.68%, SRWP, which received 4.11%, the UDM, which got 12.96% and independent candidate Noxolo Mafumana, who is a member of the DA, who received 8.89% of the votes.

Fundiswa Cacela stood on behalf of the EFF, Nomakhaya Ntozini for the UDM and Nobuhle Jacobs for the SRWP.

The voter turnout was, however, very low with only 26.84% of the registered voters turning up to cast their ballot.

Nyati said yesterday she was happy, adding however that voter turnout had not been what she expected.

“As the new ward councillor I’m going to follow up on projects that were meant to take place in this current financial year and see their progress.

“I’m holding my first public hearing next week and keeping the promise I made during my campaign of being transparent with the residents in the ward.

Tarring of gravel roads, upgrading the sports field, installing speed humps on some roads and also building a park with gym equipment in the ward would be her focus, Nyati said.

Her election means the ANC once again has 50 seats out of a total of 120 seats in the council.

There is, however, a proportional representative vacancy that has to be filled.

It is to replace former ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni, who died two weeks ago

On Wednesday, protesting Motherwell residents tried to disrupt voting at one of the Ward 55 polling stations, demanding that electricity be installed in their shacks.

Police and metro police officials intervened and closed the gates, barring the protesters from entering and disrupting the voting process.

ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula thanked the Motherwell community for once again showing their confidence in the ANC.

“We are also conscious of the low voter turnout, as would be expected in a by-election, but that in itself is a cause of concern for us as the ANC.

“It provides a moment for us to reflect and ask what we are doing wrong and what are we are not doing and why our people are generally not participating in a democratic process such as voting,” Nqakula said.