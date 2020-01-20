JUST IN | Bay ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni dies
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC chief whip of council Bicks Ndoni has died.
Ndoni collapsed while attending a meeting of the ANC held at its Bay regional headquarters on Monday afternoon.
He was 61 years old.
His death was confirmed by ANC regional task team convener Nceba Faku
ANC members gathered outside Florence Matomela all afternoon as they waited for his body to be removed.
Vantyi and Vantyi undertakers removed his body shortly before 5pm.
A former mayor of Uitenhage and ex deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Ndoni has been a councillor of Uitenhage and Port Elizabeth for a combined 21 years.
He is survived by his wife Mpho and children.