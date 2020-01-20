Durban businessman Thoshan Panday named in R47m World Cup scam

Controversial businessman Thoshan Panday, or companies linked to him, were paid R47m over 10 months for goods and services provided to the police during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

This was revealed by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) auditor Trevor White in testimony before the Zondo Commission on Monday.

White compiled a 400-page forensic report that implicated Panday and several high-ranking SAPS officials in KwaZulu-Natal, including then provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former crime intelligence member Col Dhanajaya Naidoo.

White alleged that Ngobeni helped the activities of Panday because the businessman bankrolled her husband's birthday party.

Panday allegedly inflated the price of goods and services provided for KwaZulu-Natal police during the World Cup, including accommodation and for goods such as sunscreen lotion.

Police supply chain management officials allegedly overlooked procurement rules to favour Panday's companies.

Panday would remove himself as a director of some and place family members there on the day he was to be awarded a contract by police, alleged White.

When three quotes were sourced for goods to be procured by police, as per the rules, all three companies would be linked to Panday.