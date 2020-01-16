Premier’s office yet to contact woman who accused aide of assault

PREMIUM

It has been more than three weeks since Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office began investigating allegations that a top aide assaulted an 18-year-old woman, and his staff have yet to reach out to her.



On December 28, former PSL referee Ace Ncobo’s daughter was beaten up, allegedly by Luntu Sokutu, a director in Mabuyane’s office, outside a fast-food outlet in East London...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.