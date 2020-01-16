Premier’s office yet to contact woman who accused aide of assault
It has been more than three weeks since Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office began investigating allegations that a top aide assaulted an 18-year-old woman, and his staff have yet to reach out to her.
On December 28, former PSL referee Ace Ncobo’s daughter was beaten up, allegedly by Luntu Sokutu, a director in Mabuyane’s office, outside a fast-food outlet in East London...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.