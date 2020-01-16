Elderly patient placed in blood-soaked bed at Livingstone

The department of health has launched an internal probe into claims that an elderly Nelson Mandela Bay woman was placed in a blood-drenched bed at the Livingstone hospital casualty unit after spending hours waiting for help.



To add insult to injury, the toilets were reportedly blocked and the 84-year-old woman was not provided with a bed pan in order to relieve herself...

