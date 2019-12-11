Floyd Shivambu on Eskom saga: 'Ramaphosa has no clue on what is to be done'
As the country endures intensive power cuts due to Eskom's problems with electricity generation, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu says President Cyril Ramaphosa has “no clue” how to resolve the issue.
Shivambu is the latest politician to weigh in on the crisis and take shots at Ramaphosa, who cut short his planned two-day trip to Egypt amid calls for him to deal with the ongoing load-shedding crisis.
TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa was set to fly back to SA later on the same day as his arrival in Egypt, after the DA blasted him for handling the issue via cellphone.
In a series of tweets, Shivambu fired shots at Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who said load-shedding was not a big crisis but a “manageable crisis”.
“Be rest assured that if he ever speaks, he’ll start by saying, 'I’ve listened to minister Gordhan and I agree with him on the challenges and solutions to Eskom crisis'", said Shivambu, before saying that the country was “leaderless”.
He’s cut his trip to Egypt short and be rest assured that if he ever speaks, he’ll start by saying “I’ve listened to minister Gordhan & I agree with him on the challenges and solutions to Eskom crisis”, and that time they both have no clue on what is to be done. SA’s leaderless!— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 10, 2019
Shivambu also questioned Ramaphosa's actions, saying not only did he admit to visiting the Medupi power station for the first time a few weeks ago, but he was globe-trotting admit the crisis.
“Is there anything the 'president' knows though?” asked Shivambu.
Okay?? Is there anything the “president” knows though? First he said he only went to Medupi for the first time few weeks ago despite being responsible for the Eskom war room as deputy president. Now he went on with globe trotting whilst there’s a crisis of electricity in SA? pic.twitter.com/XQIrI95COY— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 10, 2019
In his recent weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said when he visited Medupi power station for the first time two weeks ago, he was struck by how huge it is and called it “a fitting symbol of the importance of our state-owned enterprises”.
This despite, when he was the deputy president, Ramaphosa being appointed by former president Jacob Zuma to oversee the turnaround of the power utility and other state-owned entities in 2014.