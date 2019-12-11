Eskom power woes and recession risk keeps rand under the whip

The rand fell to its weakest level since November 20 on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, it remained under pressure, having fallen 0.19% to R14.80430/$. The rand was flat at R16.40790/€ and little changed at R19.42770/£.

Eskom said on Wednesday that stage 2 load-shedding would continue until shortly before midnight.

The 0.8% contraction in manufacturing during October compared with the same period in 2018 reflecting tough conditions faced by a sector that was struggling even before Eskom introduced rolling blackouts, which happened just days after Stats SA data showed a shock 0.6% decline in GDP during the third quarter.

Load-shedding has intensified doubts that the economy can reach the 0.5% expansion for 2019 forecast by the Treasury and the Reserve Bank, and that it might instead slip into a second recession in less than two years.

It reached the weakest level since November 1 against the pound, which was bolstered by polls showing the Conservatives on course for victory in Thursday’s UK elections.

“What is predominately driving the currency at the moment is SA factors,” said Michelle Wohlberg, a fixed-income specialist at RMB. “The fact we are having load-shedding will obviously make sure that growth does not even come close to where we need it to be and that is factored into the weak currency.”

Rand weakness, if it persists, may boost the price of imported goods such as oil, reducing the scope for the Reserve Bank, which has a 3%-6% inflation target, to support the economy with an interest-rate cut.

A recession induced by load-shedding may also increase the chances of SA losing its last remaining investment-grade rating, which may lead to capital outflows, further rand weakness and higher borrowing costs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who attracted criticism earlier in the week for praising Medupi, one of the over-budget and delayed power stations that are largely responsible for the financial and operational crises engulfing Eskom, cut short a trip to Egypt to “attend to urgent domestic priorities”, his office said on Tuesday.

While the contraction in manufacturing was at a slower pace than economists expected, with those surveyed by Bloomberg predicting a 2.7% drop, the declines were broad-based with seven out of 10 divisions contracting on an annual basis.

The month-on-month seasonally adjusted figure showed growth of 2.7%, after a drop of 2.4% in September.

The monthly number, though encouraging, has to be viewed against a wider trend that points to a sector that is “very weak”, said Standard Bank’s head of SA macroeconomic, fixed-income and currency research, Elna Moolman.

“In other words, a lot of volatility and noise but really not a pretty picture and of course this is before the severe load-shedding that we are seeing now,” she said.