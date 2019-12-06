Gwen Ngwenya lambastes Herman Mashaba over new mayor comments

The DA's former head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, has lambasted former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba for his statement, after the election of the ANC’s Geoff Makhubo as his replacement.

In his statement, Mashaba said the election of an allegedly corrupt Makhubo, reportedly voted in by some DA councillors rather than their own candidates, “demonstrates why” he had to resign from the party.

“The DA of today is clearly not the DA that I joined — not when they support an allegedly corrupt person,” Mashaba said.