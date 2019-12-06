WATCH | Woman 'manhandled' by Tshwane metro cops at petrol station

As the driver's door of the Polo opens, four TMPD officers in uniform approach. The driver, a woman, is pulled by her arm by a female officer.

She tries to resist but a second officer joins in, and they drag her by the arms to the minibus.

The woman refuses to enter the minibus and there is a struggle.

A man enters the frame but is instructed to back off. The woman is brought to the ground and handcuffed before being loaded into the minibus.

The incident happened just after 11pm at Lyttelton on November 26.

According to the Facebook post, the woman was too afraid to pull over when instructed to do so and drove to the garage instead.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba confirmed that TMPD officers were involved in the incident.

“At this stage an internal investigation is continuing and we have since obtained statements from the affected members.

“We can also state that the case is at advanced stage and we will be able to comment further after the chief of police has studied the docket opened and pronounced on the next step afterwards.”