'A good sign': Desmond Tutu is chuckling in his hospital bed, says archbishop

In a letter to parishioners, Makgoba said Tutu had been hospitalised a number of times over the past few years with similar infections.

“I went to see him this evening, where I found him lucid and engaging. He said he is as good as he can be for an 88-year-old, especially in view of his ill health in childhood,” Makgoba wrote.

“When I told him that I had told Leah I was coming to scold him out of hospital, he chuckled warmly, which is a good sign. He also said he apologised for making me do so many hospital visits!

“Before leaving, we said the Lord's Prayer together and I gave him a blessing.”

Makgoba asked parishioners to pray for Tutu, his family and the doctors treating him.