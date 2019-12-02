DA on Jacob Zuma’s leave to appeal dismissal: 'Another step closer to having his day in court'

The DA has welcomed the Pietermaritzburg High Court's decision to deny Jacob Zuma's application to appeal the court's decision that he should stand trial.

The high court ruled on Friday that the former president had no reasonable prospect of success in appealing against the judgment that his corruption prosecution should go ahead, BusinessLIVE reported.

The case relates to the multibillion-rand arms deal of the 1990s.

Zuma and the French arms company Thales face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the arms deal.

The appeal was dismissed with costs.