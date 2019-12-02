About 300,000 foreigners have sought asylum in SA since 2013: Aaron Motsoaledi

Close to 300,000 foreign national applied for asylum in Pretoria between 2013 and 2018.

This is according to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who was responding to a written parliamentary question by IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe.

Mostoaledi revealed that 2014 saw the most foreign nationals approach the department for asylum, with just over 70,000 applications received. Of these, 68,000 were processed up to the first level of adjudication.

Last year saw applications for asylum plummet to 18,000 in what has been a consistent decrease since 2013.

Numbers for 2019 had not yet been tallied by the time of Motsoaledi's response, which is dated November 22.