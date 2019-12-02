Durban toddler, 5, dies after falling out of fourth-floor window

A five-year-old Durban toddler died on Monday after she fell out of a window from the fourth floor of a building in Clairwood, in the south of Durban.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said the girl had sustained critical injuries and was declared dead by paramedics.

"Rescue Care paramedics are on the scene of a tragic incident in the Clairwood area on Blamey Road, where a five-year old little girl has fallen out the fourth floor window of a building. Unfortunately the little girl has sustained massive and multiple injuries and died at the scene."

Jamieson said the events leading up to the girl falling out of the window were unknown and police would investigate.

Police did not respond for comment at the time of publishing.