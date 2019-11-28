ANC heading to court over delay in appointing new Joburg mayor

The ANC says it will go to court over the postponement of a Johannesburg council meeting on Thursday that was meant to elect a new mayor.

The city currently has no mayor or executive and city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni is now in charge.

After the postponement of the meeting by council speaker Vasco da Gama, ANC regional secretary Dada Morero confirmed the party would go to court, a move opposed by the DA and the EFF.

Postponing the meeting, Da Gama said he wanted to get a legal opinion on what the majority vote meant for the mayoral vote.

But the ANC insisted that Da Gama should have consulted and made a decision on Thursday because the council meeting had a quorum.