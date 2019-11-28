How Black Friday changed shopping patterns

Black Friday, which became an annual shopping tradition for bargain hunters two years ago in SA, has dramatically changed the behaviour of consumers over festive period.

Statistics show that consumer patterns have tilted as many people now prefer to do most of their December and January shopping in November. This has resulted in a number of companies opting to dedicating more than one day to the Black Friday.

"Of course Black Friday has changed buying patterns. It brings forward into November the retail sales that were supposed to take place in December," said economist Azar Jammine.

"This means December becomes a less dramatic time for shopping and some people can go on holiday knowing that they have bought their Christmas presents ahead of the holiday."

Jammine said though Black Friday largely benefited consumers, to the detriment of retailers.