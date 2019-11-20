Mpongwana ‘qualified to act as city manager’

A legal opinion from Makhanda attorney Paul Notyawa states that acting city boss Nobuntu Mpongwana is qualified to lead Nelson Mandela Bay’s administration.

He has added that the correct legal processes were followed in her appointment.

The former ANC councillor-turned-advocate gave a legal opinion on Mpongwana’s appointment following a request from the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac).

Several committee meetings in the metro have collapsed as some opposition councillors have refused to attend meetings either presided over by Mpongwana or staff appointed by her in senior management roles.

On October 3, Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani appointed legal services official Mpongwana as acting city manager, a decision his coalition partners were furious with as she had been parachuted three levels up from her job as deputy director.

The legal opinion was sought by Mpac chair Pinky Tshanga.

Notywana found that with more than 15 years’ experience working in the public sector environment at management level, Mpogwana had the necessary qualifications for the job.

He wrote: “The actual minimum requirement is a B degree and five years’ working experience. She meets those standards.

“May I pause to note that the acting city manager is female and therefore belongs to a designated group which must continue to receive preferential treatment by virtue of its historical background.”

Notyawa said that even if Mpongwana was not appointed according to the metro’s acting policy and within the prescripts of Section 54A of the Systems Act or if her appointment for one reason or another was legally flawed, she could not be removed from the post.

“Mpac, or the chairperson of the committee or the speaker of the council or anybody for that matter, could not literally remove her from her post until her acting tenure is over, if none is prepared to approach the court to seek a declaratory order of the invalidity of her acting appointment.

“Whether the members of Mpac recognise her or not, or believe her appointment to be invalid or not, the fact is that she has been appointed as an acting city manager and she is therefore duly recognised and protected by law to do the duties and take responsibilities of the city manager accordingly”.

Notyawa, meanwhile, is fighting his own legal battle with the Eastern Cape department of co-operative governance over the municipal manager position at Makana Municipality.

The former ANC councillor in Makana scored top points out of the candidates for the job in March 2015 but the municipality withdrew its job offer after than Cogta MEC Fikile Xasa refused to rubber-stamp it, saying Notyawa lacked the necessary management experience and did not meet the minimum legal requirements.

Notyawa has taken the matter to the Constitutional Court, which has yet to rule on the case.

Meanwhile, responding to his legal opinion on Mpongwana’s appointment, EFF regional chair Ngawethu Madaka said the party would obtain a second opinion. .

“We don’t agree with it. We’ve highlighted that he’s been given incomplete information as if someone is trying to mislead and tarnish his reputation,” Madaka said.

PA councillor Marlon Daniels said he attached no value to Notyawa’s opinion.

“This is the same guy who provided a legal opinion in the last special committee meeting. The ANC can’t go to the ANC for legal opinions,” he said.

DA caucus leader Athol Trollip rejected the “excruciatingly feeble attempt of defending the indefensible” in the legal opinion provided by Notyawa.

He said the document was not worth the paper it was written on and was based on speculation and conjecture and lacked a grounding in facts.

“By the advocate’s own admission he was not in possession of critical information at the time of writing the opinion, yet is conveniently still able to proceed in drawing to preposterous conclusions.

“He was only provided with the CV of Ms [Mpongwana] and the NMB Acting Policy, despite asking for further documentary evidence, and thus his assertions are based on subjective personal opinion and not based on objective facts,” Trollip said.