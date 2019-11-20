Bobani fails to sign drought declaration

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is yet to sign the declaration for the city to maintain its classification as a disaster area.



Mayoral committee member for infrastructure Andile Lungisa said during a site visit to the Impofu Dam last Thursday that Bobani would sign the declaration within 48 hours. ..

