Bobani fails to sign drought declaration
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is yet to sign the declaration for the city to maintain its classification as a disaster area.
Mayoral committee member for infrastructure Andile Lungisa said during a site visit to the Impofu Dam last Thursday that Bobani would sign the declaration within 48 hours. ..
