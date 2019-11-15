ANC charges Bay councillor over Facebook rant
An ANC councillor’s social media post lambasting his own party and saying COPE was a decisionmaker in Nelson Mandela Bay has ruffled feathers and landed him in hot water.
Ward 50 councillor Lunga Nombexeza is facing disciplinary action from his bosses in the ANC...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.