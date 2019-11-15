Ah Zwelonke! Shock and grief at death of King Sigcawu

Shock and grief met news of the death of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Calvin Zwelonke Sigcawu, 51, followed by an outpouring of praise for his talents and deeds.

The king died at 5.30am on Thursday in Mthatha's Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital after he was rushed there by ambulance at 6pm on Wednesday evening, said the king's uncle, Xhanti Sigcawu.

He had been ill for more than a year, but the nature of his sickness was never disclosed.

Late on Thursday, about 50 people gathered at the king's Nqadu great place at Willowvale. Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa were among them.

The mood was sombre. Men and women shook their heads.

“We are devastated about this as a family but we still have to meet and inform all the people close to the family,” said a distraught Xhanti.

A meeting of all parties will be held at Nqadu at 10am on Saturday.

Zwelonke has been king of the AmaXhosa since the death of his father, King Xolilizwe Sigcawu, in 2005.

Tributes were already pouring in, describing him as a strong, courageous and developmental leader, a uniting figure and a patriot. Messages of condolences came from all the kings and queens in the province, as well as from premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane, and from the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders.

The king was praised for championing youth development and sport and for his work in developing his people through his foundations, including the King Zwelonke Legacy Projects and the King Zwelonke Foundation. He had been vocal in calling for the release of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Though he was the king of the AmaXhosa as whole he had a great respect for the AmaRharhabe kingdom and never interfered with their administration, instead championing unity among all the houses.