Ah Zwelonke! Shock and grief at death of King Sigcawu

Shock and grief at death of King Sigcawu
Shock and grief met news of the death of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Calvin Zwelonke Sigcawu, 51, followed by an outpouring of praise for his talents and deeds.
The king died at 5.30am on Thursday in Mthatha's Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital after he was rushed there by ambulance at 6pm on Wednesday evening, said the king's uncle, Xhanti Sigcawu.
He had been ill for more than a year, but the nature of his sickness was never disclosed.
Late on Thursday, about 50 people gathered at the king's Nqadu great place at Willowvale. Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa were among them.
The mood was sombre. Men and women shook their heads.
“We are devastated about this as a family but we still have to meet and inform all the people close to the family,” said a distraught Xhanti.
A meeting of all parties will be held at Nqadu at 10am on Saturday.
Zwelonke has been king of the AmaXhosa since the death of his father, King Xolilizwe Sigcawu, in 2005.
Tributes were already pouring in, describing him as a strong, courageous and developmental leader, a uniting figure and a patriot. Messages of condolences came from all the kings and queens in the province, as well as from premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane, and from the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders.
The king was praised for championing youth development and sport and for his work in developing his people through his foundations, including the King Zwelonke Legacy Projects and the King Zwelonke Foundation. He had been vocal in calling for the release of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.
Though he was the king of the AmaXhosa as whole he had a great respect for the AmaRharhabe kingdom and never interfered with their administration, instead championing unity among all the houses.
He challenged the movies Inxeba and Umthunzi Welanga, which he believed sought to belittle ulwaluko, the initiation rite for men. He did not shy away from calling government leaders and politicians to task.
Mabuyane said: ''The provincial and national governments will work closely with the family to take the process forward to its logical conclusion. The king will be sadly missed. He had very strong views. Even at night when he called me we would spend an hour or two on the phone sharing strong views on particular matters.
"He was a man of clarity on whatever that he believed in. He was not just a king for himself, he was a king for his people. As the government we have lost a serious social partner."
The passing of Zwelonke has left the Sigcawu family, the AmaXhosa nation, the Tshawe dynasty and the houses of Phalo, including AmaGcaleka and AmaRharhabe, in deep mourning.
AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile's spokesperson Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said Zwelonke had been the "epitome of unity within the house of Phalo".
"Against all odds he stood firm in ensuring that the house of Phalo continues to be a united dynasty while he recognised and respected the dual government system which gives both houses independence in terms of managing their territorial matters. We respect him and we believe that even as he joins the gallant ancestry of the Xhosa lineage, he will continue to be an ambassador of unity and cohesion within the nation."
Contralesa provincial secretary Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said Zwelonke had not only loved his people but all nations and communities, and he had friends in many nations. "The loss is not only to AmaXhosa and AmaTshawe but to all us and all our nations. He was a people's king,'' said Dudumayo.
Western Mpondoland's King Ndamase Ndamase's spokesperson, Ntandoyesizwe Ndamase, said AmaMpondo AseNyandeni had taken Zwelonke as their nephew.
“We have suffered a great loss. He was a king whom we saw strive for unity in the disunity that was there after the determination of the Nhlapho Commission in 2010. King Zwelonke respected all kings and nations. He was progressive and respectful,'' said Ndamase.
UDM president General Bantu Holomisa said: ''His death is a terrible loss for the Xhosa people and SA. King Zwelonke was an outspoken and independent individual who did not shy away from expressing his opinions, especially when things were not right in our country."
DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said the king had worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his people, especially through the King Zwelonke Legacy Projects. He was "committed to nation building, and to uplifting the poor and marginalised rural communities of the Eastern Cape", said Bhanga.