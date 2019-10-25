Times may be tough but you still have to brush your teeth

PREMIUM

Clicks boss Vikesh Ramsunder is confident the company will grow market share for its medicine, hygiene and beauty products that are resilient to a stagnant economy and weak consumer demand.



The defensive nature of its product range helped the company report a 17% increase in full year earnings, standing out among peers in retail that have battled to perform. ..

