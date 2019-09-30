Ramaphosa's economic advisory council: what you need to know

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members for the Presidential Economic Advisory Council with effect from Tuesday.

The council was announced by Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address. It is aimed at ensuring greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy.

The council will also ensure that the government and society, in general, are better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances.

“Comprising local and international economic thought leaders, the council will advise the president and government more broadly, facilitating the development and implementation of economic policies that spur inclusive growth,” the presidency said in a statement.

“The council is a non-statutory and independent body chaired by the president and brings together prominent economists and technical experts drawn from academia, the private sector, labour, community, think-tanks and other constituencies.”

The members of the council are:

Prof Benno Ndulu, a former governor of the Bank of Tanzania

Mzukisi Qobo, a professor of international business who has written widely on trade and the political economy

Dani Rodrik, a professor of international political economy at the John F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University

Mariana Mazzucato, a professor in the economics of innovation and public value, and director of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose at the University College London

Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at First National Bank

Dr Renosi Mokate, a former executive and dean at the University of SA Graduate School of Business Leadership and former deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank

Dr Kenneth Creamer, a professor of macroeconomics at Wits University

Professor Alan Hirsch, a director of the Graduate School of Development Policy and Practice, University of Cape Town

Tania Ajam, a professor in public financial management at the University of Stellenbosch School of Public Leadership

Dr Grové Steyn, one of SA’s leading infrastructure and regulatory economists

Wandile Sihlobo, an agricultural economist and head of agribusiness research at the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA

Dr Liberty Mncube, a former chief economist at the Competition Commission and current scholar at Wits University

Fiona Tregenna, a professor in the department of economics and econometrics at the University of Johannesburg

Haroon Bhorat, a professor of economics and director of the Development Policy Research Unit, University of Cape Town

Ayabonga Cawe, a former economic justice manager at Oxfam and current development economist

Vusi Gumede, a former chief policy analyst in the presidency’s policy co-ordination and advisory service and founding director of the Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute at the University of SA

Dr Thabi Leoka, an economist who was recently appointed by Ramaphosa to the Public Investment Corporation commission of inquiry

Prof Imraan Valodia, an economist and dean of the faculty of commerce, law and management at Wits University

According to the presidency, it is still finalising the appointment of a “seasoned economist and leader from West Africa” who accepted an invitation for her to serve as a member of the council.

The members, who will volunteer their time and be compensated for subsistence and travel, are appointed for three years.