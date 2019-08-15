Eastern Cape ANC defend President Cyril Ramaphosa

There are forces out there trying to discredit and slander South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

So said the ANC in the Eastern Cape as it declared it is fully behind Ramaphosa and his attempts at renewal for the party.

In a statement, provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said it has become apparent that attempts to root out malice and corruption within the party had not worked as it was still rearing its head.

"It is apparent that some of these weaknesses continue to manifest themselves in the life of the organisation, the movement and the society at large.

"Consequently, the organisation at all levels needs to be firm, consistent, determined and vigilant in dealing with these weaknesses and threats.

"Moreover, we are tasked to continue building on the strengths of the movement and to seize and create opportunities for more rapid movement forward," he said.

Alluding to public protector's Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report that found Ramaphosa had misled parliament over a R500‚000 donation to his campaign for the ANC leadership in 2017 from controversial company Bosasa, Ngcukayitobi said the president had not transgressed any of the party's policies when lobbying for the ANC's 54th national conference.

Mkhwebane filed the full record of documents that led to her adverse report against Ramaphosa over his ANC election campaign – but it is not available to the public.

News24 published an article with details what it said were leaked emails between Ramaphosa and his campaign manager ahead of his ANC presidential campaign of 2017.

Mkhwebane made reference to the emails in her report that found Ramaphosa had misled parliament about the Bosasa donation.

"The organisation is busy working on processes of regulating and modernising the lobbying processes towards conferences as the national officials have been so mandated," Ngcukayitobi said.

"This is a critical component in the renewal of the organisation.

"This process must be supported as it will provide the necessary framework upon which the structures and individuals vying for positions should use.

"It is also worth noting that despite the spirited wedge drivers getting encouraged on a daily basis, they have not found anything which can stick against the president," Ngcukayitobi said.