Luyolo Nqakula appointed ANC Bay regional co-ordinator

PREMIUM

From overseeing the youth structures of the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay to being tasked with reviving the party’s branches in the city, Luyolo Nqakula has been appointed regional co-ordinator.



The 26-year-old replaces Babalwa Lobishe, an Eastern Cape MPL who chairs the safety and liaison portfolio committee...

