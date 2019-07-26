Luyolo Nqakula appointed ANC Bay regional co-ordinator
From overseeing the youth structures of the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay to being tasked with reviving the party’s branches in the city, Luyolo Nqakula has been appointed regional co-ordinator.
The 26-year-old replaces Babalwa Lobishe, an Eastern Cape MPL who chairs the safety and liaison portfolio committee...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.