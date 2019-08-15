SA designer’s love letter to the world is written in cloth

PREMIUM

Designer Palesa Mokubung has written a love letter to the world from Africa through her designs – and now she is spreading the love even more from her base in Johannesburg.



On Thursday, Mokubung’s fashion label, Mantsho, launches in all South African H&M stores, all H&M online markets as well as exclusive flagship stores around the world...

