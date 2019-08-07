Marlon Daniels freewheels on beachfront mini-train project

PREMIUM

Councillor Marlon Daniels has given the go-ahead for a trackless train to run along Port Elizabeth’s Hobie Beach despite the objection of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials.



A day after the metro’s acting head of sports, recreation, arts and culture, Charmaine Williams, cautioned that the proposal lacked important details about where the train would operate, Daniels sent a letter to Wimpy co-owner Darrel Eberhardt telling him to proceed with the plan...

