Six-week break delays NMB council work

The Nelson Mandela Bay council will not sit for at least six weeks because speaker Buyelwa Mafaya has declared a recess until after the September 18 by-election.



This means a council meeting scheduled for Thursday next week – where no-confidence motions against Mafaya and mayor Mongameli Bobani were to be debated – has been cancelled...

