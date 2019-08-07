Six-week break delays NMB council work
The Nelson Mandela Bay council will not sit for at least six weeks because speaker Buyelwa Mafaya has declared a recess until after the September 18 by-election.
This means a council meeting scheduled for Thursday next week – where no-confidence motions against Mafaya and mayor Mongameli Bobani were to be debated – has been cancelled...
