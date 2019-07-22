WATCH | Public protector must go, says Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the Constitutional Court judgment against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Monday strengthens the party's case to have her removed.

Maimane added that he welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to challenge the public protector's report against him. "Every citizen in this country needs to be able to ensure that their legal rights are protected," he said.

However, the opposition leader still wants answers regarding Ramaphosa's campaign financing.

"We must get to the bottom of whether the president misled parliament. What was the issue with campaign financing? Competent bodies must be able to investigate that," he said.

Maimane was in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, to speak to the new neighbourhood safety team recently deployed to patrol the area. He also welcomed the deployment of the defence force to the Cape Flats last week.