Metro cans refuse collection piggyback plan
A plan to purchase refuse compactors by piggybacking on a tender with a Gauteng municipality has been canned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...
A plan to purchase refuse compactors by piggybacking on a tender with a Gauteng municipality has been canned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.