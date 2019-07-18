Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay all set for Cosafa Cup bash

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 18 July 2019

It is all systems go for the 2019 Women’s Cosafa Cup, which takes place from July 31 to August 11 in Nelson Mandela Bay, Safa Eastern Cape secretary Isaac Klaas said...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
WATCH LIVE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry

Most Read

X