City manager Johann Mettler’s suspension was lawful, court finds
Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city boss Johann Mettler has lost his bid to have his suspension lifted through the courts.
Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city boss Johann Mettler has lost his bid to have his suspension lifted through the courts.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.