News

Nick Mallett declines Southern Kings role

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 03 July 2019

Former Springbok head coach Nick Mallett has declined an offer to be part of the process to select the next Isuzu Southern Kings head coach because of the controversy surrounding his appointment.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'I wish he died a violent death': Siam Lee's mom speaks of murder suspect's ...
15-year-old Gauff stuns idol Venus Williams at Wimbledon

Most Read

X