In quotes: former SAA boss 'exposes' Malusi Gigaba in state capture testimony

"While it was true that Mumbai, from a point-to-point perspective, was making a loss, they were concerned that it was not the worst-performing route in the network. They couldn't understand why there was a recommendation to close off the route, given that it was not the highest loss-making route.

"They were also concerned about the recommendation being based on a code-sharing agreement with Jet Airways. They asked why only Jet Airways had been considered for code-sharing."

Code-sharing

Mzimela said SAA wasn't against a code-sharing agreement but the Jet Airways proposal made no sense.

"Jet Airways comes with the proposal to say, 'SAA, you terminate your operation. You terminate your physical operation on Johannesburg to Mumbai and you code-share on us. Put your passengers on us'."