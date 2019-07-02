WATCH | Brace yourselves, winter is in full swing and snow is falling
The SA Weather Service has warned of a cold front, rain and even snow in some parts of the country this week including the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
And boy did it fall! Many parts of the country, including our neighbours Lesotho, experienced heavy snowfall.
Pictures were carried by several social media accounts, including Snow Report SA's Facebook page.
The reports, which are updated regularly, also warn travellers where roads are closed across the country.
Take a look at some of the snaps:
First snow falling over parts of Northern Region of the Eastern Cape.... #southafrica #photosafari #tourism #extremefrontiers #adventure #safari #tourist #travel #volunteering #volunteers #volunteer #volunteerabroad pic.twitter.com/qfCfbEmnEV— Extreme Frontiers (@XtremeFrontiers) July 1, 2019
First snow falling over parts of Northern Region of the Eastern Cape.... #southafrica #photosafari #tourism #extremefrontiers #adventure #safari #tourist #travel #volunteering #volunteers #volunteer #volunteerabroad #exchangestudent #VolunteerTravel #WorkVolunteerTravel pic.twitter.com/fTXRNfeedp— Extreme Frontiers (@XtremeFrontiers) July 1, 2019
#Snow Between Barkley East and Elliot in Drakensburg. pic.twitter.com/2wyE4oAvlv— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 1, 2019
The snow is really coming down at Semonkong Lodge! Winter is here...https://t.co/A55cd1SnRI@Traveller24_SA @WildsideM @IOL @visitlesotho pic.twitter.com/EcaRfbDfyI— Semonkong Lodge (@Semonkonglodge) July 1, 2019