WATCH LIVE | State capture: former Transnet information officer testifies
The Zondo commission will hear testimony from former Transnet group chief information officer Makano Muriel Mosidi on Monday.
The state capture inquiry commission will also hear testimony of Shiwa Elijah Mazibuko from the SA Reserve Bank.
Last Wednesday Jonathan Bloom, an expert in financial risk management, testified before the commission. Bloom was contracted by MNS attorneys to help them in their investigation into irregularities at Transnet.
He revealed that Transnet lost out on hundreds of millions of rands due to a controversial 2015 decision to swap interest fees on a multibillion-rand loan to finance the state-owned enterprise's procurement of 1,064 locomotives.