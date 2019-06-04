Kini Bay set to gain special status
Seaside suburb awaits approval of application to become second additional rates area in metro
Kini Bay is set to become Nelson Mandela Bay’s next special ratings area (SRA), where property owners will pay additional rates for security or beach cleaning programmes, if the council agrees.
