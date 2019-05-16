Ballot mix-up mars by-elections in Nelson Mandela Bay

Concerns raised over incorrect voting papers

By Nomazima Nkosi -

As voters slowly trickled into the voting stations to make their mark in by-elections in Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 35 and Ward 37, the process was far from smooth, with those contesting taking issue with wrong ballot papers appearing at certain stations.

