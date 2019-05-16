Ernst Middendorp does not want to dwell too much on the setback it might represent for his second tenure at Kaizer Chiefs if the Soweto giants were to follow up ninth place in the league by losing against a National First Division (NFD) team in the Nedbank Cup final.

Middendorp had even less time to entertain any question over whether he would resign if Chiefs were to suffer an immense‚ but by no means inconceivable‚ shock at the hands of 10-month-old NFD club TS Galaxy in Saturday’s cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs lost their final Absa Premiership match of the season 1-0 against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday to slip out of the top eight for a ninth-placed finish‚ which Middendorp admitted after the game was a “disaster” for the Soweto giants.

Amakhosi have a chance to redeem themselves and prevent an unprecedented fourth season without a trophy in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final.