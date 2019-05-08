Anger and frustration as Pretoria West voting station runs out of ballot papers

Voting has been delayed for hours at a polling station in Pretoria West after a ballot paper shortage.

By around 3pm, queues were stretching out of Pretoria West High School, with irate voters demanding to know when they will get their chance to vote.

IEC officials, speaking to TimesLIVE anonymously, said the ballots ran out just before lunchtime.

“There are over 4,000 registered voters here. We had ballots for most of the morning. By mid-morning we realised there was a problem. We just didn't realise how quickly we would run out," the official said.