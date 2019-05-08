WATCH | He's too cute! Get your first glimpse of the royal baby
Prince Harry gushed about his baby when he announced the news of his son's birth on Monday saying "this little thing is absolutely to die for" — and looking at the sweet little royal, we couldn't agree more.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for snaps with their newborn in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, west of London.
Being a new mother has been "magic", said the Duchess. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."
When asked who he looks like, the duchess replied, "we're still trying to figure that out."
"Everyone said that babies change so much over two weeks ... his looks are changing every single day, so who knows," said Prince Harry.
"He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well. Wonderful," added the proud dad, jokingly.
Meghan and Harry's #royalbaby makes his first appearance! "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," says the Duchess of Sussex https://t.co/Qlt4LS1PgR pic.twitter.com/WaByMftOFS— CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2019
Photos when Meghan Markle was a wee one. Photos are from her uncle. #BabySussex watch. pic.twitter.com/YGjBv9hLPx— ╰⊰✿Aimee♔⊱╮ (@Lady_Aimee) May 3, 2019