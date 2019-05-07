ANC ‘could fare poorly in Gauteng’

The final election poll conducted by the Institute for Race Relations (IRR) indicates that the ANC could get below 55%, losing its Gauteng majority and its KwaZulu-Natal stronghold.

This would depend on the turnout, and taking into account the margin of error, the IRR said.

This poll was conducted between April 27 and May 4.

Last week, the poll showed that on the national ballot the ANC had lost its majority, falling to 49.5%, down 5.2 percentage points from the IRR’s previous poll in February.

On a 70% turnout model, a scenario considered plausible for this week’s election, the ANC polled at 53%, while the DA was 24% – an increase from the 22.23% it received in 2014.

The EFF would increase to 14% from the 6.35% it received at the last national election.

Wednesday’s election is touted as the most contested since 1994.

This is seen to be the most fluid national election to date, in particular with regard to the ANC and EFF. –