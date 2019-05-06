BLF found guilty of hate speech, criminal charges may follow

The Equality Court has found that the Black First Land First (BLF) political slogan on land is hate speech.

The clerk of the Equality Court was directed to send a copy of the judgment to the director of public prosecutions, "for possible institution of criminal proceedings against the BLF and its leaders," Buang Jones‏, an attorney at the SA Human Rights Commission, tweeted on Monday.

The BLF regularly used the slogans "kill the boer", "one settler, one bullet' and 'land or death'.

The BLF was also ordered to remove the slogans from its regalia, social media accounts and website within a month.

In addition, the BLF was ordered to issue a written apology to all South Africans within a month.

This apology must to be published on the website of the SAHRC, said Jones.