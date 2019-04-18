'We can't deny the mayor' - Alexandra residents will hear Mashaba out

Residents of Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Monday said that they would allow mayor Herman Mashaba to address them.

"We can't deny the mayor for an opportunity to come and present his case here to the people of Alex. He is welcome to come," #AlexTotalShutDown movement organiser Sandile Mavundla said.

Mashaba has been heavily criticised by residents and political leaders for not meeting with the people of Alexandra immediately after the protests started.