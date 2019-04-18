'We can't deny the mayor' - Alexandra residents will hear Mashaba out
Residents of Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Monday said that they would allow mayor Herman Mashaba to address them.
"We can't deny the mayor for an opportunity to come and present his case here to the people of Alex. He is welcome to come," #AlexTotalShutDown movement organiser Sandile Mavundla said.
Mashaba has been heavily criticised by residents and political leaders for not meeting with the people of Alexandra immediately after the protests started.
PODCAST: The Numbers Don't Lie: How should Alexandra vote?
The mayor later announced that he would meet with residents on Monday as part of the integrated development plan (IDP). His spokesperson said the IDP meeting is happening on Monday evening.
Mavundla said: "Our concerns are just to re-submit the concerns for the people regarding the service delivery and the illegal structures which are mushrooming in our township. We will be dealing with what the city is supposed to do."
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited protest-hit Alexandra, where he promised residents housing. In his address, he also touched on job creation and the scourge of abuse.
Service delivery protests flared up around Gauteng last week.
Gauteng police would remain on high alert and had put measures in place for this week.