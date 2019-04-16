DA ordered to apologise for telling voters it fired De Lille

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been found guilty of violating the Electoral Code of Conduct for spreading false information about former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

The information was spread via their telescripts to voters, and claimed that she was fired from the DA.

De Lille - who has since started a new party, Good - said the DA had also been ordered to issue a public apology.

Last month, De Lille and Good lodged an official complaint against the DA for being in breach of section 89(2) of the Electoral Act, and section 9(1)(b) of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

She said the offending script was brought to her attention during campaign visits to the North West, Northern Cape and Gauteng.

De Lille said at the time that the claims by the DA were designed to damage her name.

"The script provided to their call centre agents and election agents publishes false and defamatory statements about me, and their intention is to influence the outcome of the election," De Lille said.

De Lille stepped down as mayor of Cape Town at the end of October after a lengthy conflict with the DA, and launched Good several weeks later.