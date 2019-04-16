Khune's Afcon ticket in Chiefs coach Middendorp's hands

Kaizer Chiefs' remaining matches this season could determined whether goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will board the flight to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Bafana Bafana in June.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter revealed that Khune has returned from a long injury absence and has resumed training at Chiefs.

The Briton said the goalkeeper could be considered for Bafana selection if Chiefs field him in these final weeks of the Absa premiership campaign and the level of his fitness will determine whether he will be part of the side that represents South Africa in the matches against Ivory Coast‚ Namibia and Morocco in Group D.

Baxter is being kept well abreast of Khune's recovery from the arm injury he suffered before the end of 2018 as his son Lee is part of the technical set-up at Chiefs as goalkeeper coach.