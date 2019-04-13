President Cyril Ramaphosa in Nelson Mandela Bay

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Nelson Mandela Bay as part of his campaign trail ahead of the May 8 general election.

Ramaphosa will be meeting with church leaders of the Bantu Church of Christ on Saturday evening before taking his campaign across the metro on Sunday.

The president is expected to meet residents from Kleinskool at the George Botha Hall at 10:30am before moving to Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, then to the NU29 Community Hall where he will address residents.

ANC regional task team convener Nceba Faku said he expected thousands of community members and party supporters to come out in their numbers.

"The president is a source of inspiration to all South Africans who have renewed hope in the ANC," Faku said.

"The people of Nelson Mandela Bay are ready to have their faith restored in the ANC and the visit of the president will confirm that."