WATCH | 'It's 11:30, go home and change,' campaigning Ramaphosa tells pajama-clad supporter

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was on the West Rand doing door-to-door campaigning for the party ahead of the national elections next month.

As he made his way through the streets, he was greeted by throngs of supporters, one of whom was a young lady apparently still dressed in her pajamas and nightgown.

In a video clip, Ramaphosa can be heard reprimanding the young woman, saying: "It's 11:30. Go, go, go. Go home and change. Go change."

He proceeds to greet the crowd.