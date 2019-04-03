ACDP can never partner with corrupt ANC – Meshoe

“If you are a thief you are a thief and it is for this reason the ACDP will never enter into a coalition with the ANC.

This was the message from ACDP president the Rev Kenneth Meshoe at a media briefing in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

“The ANC does not deal with corruption and even has corrupt individuals on their lists now,” he said.

“We can never partner with corrupt parties or parties who have stolen from the public purse.”

Meshoe said he wanted leaders with integrity to lead the country.

“When people look at what has been happening at the Zondo Commission [of Inquiry into allegations of state capture], people have realised that we are in serious trouble and they want to see change.

“It is time to try the godly people who have been on the scene since 1994 and those who have had no scandals in their direction.

“If you want change, people who won’t steal from you, people who don’t want you to first go to the bedroom before you get a job, then the ACDP is for you,” Meshoe said.

He said should the ACDP come to power, it would rid the streets of drugs, and tackle crime, corruption and the education crisis.

“We will ensure that drugs and druglords are thrown out of the city and thrown out of the country because we are going to deal with them decisively to ensure that your children and the streets are safe.”

During the media conference, Meshoe was joined by Bay councillor Lance Grootboom and ACDP Eastern Cape premier candidate Luke Quse.

Speaking on investor confidence, Meshoe said investors loved SA but were apprehensive about investing too much because of the high crime rate.

“Crime and safety concerns are what keeps many of them out of the country.

“When you listen to politicians in the country, most of them will not talk about punishing criminals; it’s like they don’t like the word ‘punishment’.

“When criminals are flushed out then investors will come in, because we desperately need investors but they will not come when they think their families and belongings are not safe,” he said.

Meshoe, Grootboom and Quse outlined the ACDP’s seven “giants” – a message they are taking to the electorate ahead of the May 8 elections.

These include strengthening the economy, improving education and providing quality health care.

Grootboom said the unemployment rate in the country was too high and there were too few job opportunities.

“A lot of young people are sitting without jobs and the ACDP feels we need to grow the economy by creating jobs, by empowering and growing people through skills development and linking them to relevant industries.

“We want to build people by looking at small businesses, empowering small businesses in township areas, the northern areas and where people live, and get them into the mainstream areas,” Grootboom said.

Speaking on sub-standard education, Quse said the ACDP would reskill teachers and introduce inspectors to schools, and also bring back parents to give input in their children’s education.