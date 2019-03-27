Jacob Zuma won't rule out revenge as motive in Duduzane court case

Former president Jacob Zuma has refused to rule out the possibility that the culpable homicide case against his son, Duduzane, was an attempt to get back to him.

Asked by an SABC reporter outside the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday about comments that the case was an attempt "to get back at you as the former president for whatever gripe they might have had against you", Zuma said it was "difficult to say that is not the case".

Duduzane was appearing in court in relation to the 2014 death of Phumzile Dube, 30, who was a passenger in a taxi that collided with the former president's son's Porsche.

An inquest into the incident previously found that Duduzane was not to blame, but after pressure from AfriForum, the case was re-opened. The trial started on Tuesday.