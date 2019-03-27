They must go: ANC vets say leaders implicated in corruption can't be MPs

A group of ANC stalwarts and veterans have called for leaders implicated in state capture and corruption to voluntarily remove themselves from the party's lists to parliament.

Speaking at a press conference in Liliesleaf in Rivonia on Wednesday, the group of party elders said they threw their weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa in the upcoming elections. But, they said, those who face accusations and were implicated by the various ongoing commissions should step aside “for the sake of the ANC”.

ANC veterans league president Snuki Zikalala said a Gauteng conference earlier this month declared that people who were implicated in wrongdoing should step aside from the lists.

“Those who are tainted and implicated should not stand for nominations and should not be part and parcel of those who are on this list - and should sincerely introspect and step down,” he said.