Sadtu determined to halt vital reforms, says Western Cape education MEC

“Each learner that enters the province costs the department around R15,500 for a primary school learner and R18,700 for a high school learner, excluding infrastructure costs. The cost over the last five years is more than R1.84bn,” she said.

Schäfer said this year’s arrivals alone meant 20 new schools were needed, at a total cost of R1.5bn, but only 11 were being built.

The R1.3bn special-needs education budget was also taking strain, “as families are literally moving across the country to find a place for their children in our schools”.

Two-thirds of the country’s special-needs matric pupils came from the Western Cape, which had only 12% of the population, she said.

The MEC said there had been at least 17 school stabbings so far this year, many of them linked to gang violence.

On the positive side, she said education had shown several improvements since she took office in 2014.

Results of maths and language tests in grades 3, 6 and 9 had all improved and the matric pass rate had increased by six percentage points, with particularly sharp rises in maths and physics results.